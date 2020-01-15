Zimbabwean players plying their trade across the globe have over the past year seen their value on the transfer market increase and decrease at the same.

Amid the January transfer window, statistics released by the transfermarkt.com yesterday show that Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba is still the most valuable player in the country, with the former Club Brugge man valued at €10 million.

On-demand striker Tinotenda Kadewere, whose signature is perhaps one of the most sought after, outdistance Khama Billiat into second.

The Le Havre striker is now worth, based on the figures released, €4 million even though that figure might skyrocket soon as the French Ligue 2 side are reportedly demanding close to £10 million pounds (€11.7 million) for the inform striker.

Billiat is pegged at €2 million and is the most valuable player in the ABSA Premiership.

Here are the rest of the figures;

