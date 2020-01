The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday appointed former Black Stars captain Charles Kwabla Akonnor as their new coach.

Akonnor, 45, replaced Kwesi Appiah who left the post after the whole technical department was dissolved early in the month.

He will be assisted by a former U23 coach David Duncan.

These appointments were confirmed by the Ghana FA in a statement.

Meanwhile, Akonnor has had coaching stints with local giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Comments

comments