Ian Nekati has joined Chicken Inn from ZPC Kariba.

The Gamecocks confirmed the signing on Thursday afternoon.

The right back was wanted by a number of teams in the Premier Soccer League including CAPS United, FC Platinum, Harare City and Dynamos.

He was one of the most outstanding players at ZPC in the past season and his performance earned him a several call-up to the national team.

Nekati featured in the World Cup and AFCON qualifiers and was part of the squad that qualified to the Chan 2020 finals.

His arrival at Chicken Inn is the latest following the signing of midfielder Clive Dzingai and Mosi Rovers defender Brian Giant.

