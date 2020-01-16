Belgian top-flight club KAS Eupen is willing to sign Knowledge Musona after the player impressed during a short trial stint.

The Zimbabwean forward trained with the team in Doha, Qatar last week together with fellow Anderlecht player Emmanuel Sowah. The pair featured in two friendly matches against Dutch sides Ajax and PSV Eindhoven on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

According to Belgian newspaper Grenz-Echo, Eupen’s sports and general director Christoph Henkel confirmed the interest in signing Musona.

“We are currently in discussions with the player’s advisors and Anderlecht, but we are on the right track,” said Henkel.

“We would like to keep both players (Musona and Sowah), but we still have to clarify the last things.”

Eupen is likely to sign Musona on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to make it permanent.

