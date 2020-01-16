French Ligue 2 side Le Havre, home to on-demand Zimbabwe international striker Tinotenda Kadewere, have rejected a €7 million bid from Ligue 1 side Lyon for the Warriors striker, it has emerged.

The 24-year-old former Harare City hotshot is a transfer target of numerous European clubs including English Premier League outfits Southampton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Scottish side Celtic.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Lyon made an offer of €7 million for Kadewere, which was rejected by the Le Havre, who value the division’s top goal scorer at about €10 million.

Kadewere has had an unforgettable season for Le Havre, scoring 18 goals for them and the fact that he is a targeted by many clubs, including those from the English Premier League, makes it highly unlikely that they (Le Havre) will settle for anything less than €10 million.

