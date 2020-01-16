The dates for the Warriors’ four remaining Group H 2021 Afcon qualifying matches have been changed.

The back-to-back games between Zimbabwe and Algeria which were initially scheduled for August will now take place on 23 and 31 March 2020.

The qualifying match away in Botswana is now set to happen during the June international break while the final Group H encounter against Zambia at home will take place in the September international break.

The change of dates follows a decision by CAF and host nation Cameroon to hold the tournament in January-February period instead of the June-July period.

The shift was necessitated by the wet conditions which occurs during the mid-year in West Africa.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are currently in second position in the pool with four points, two behind log leaders Algeria.

Comments

comments