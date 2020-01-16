Coach Milutin ‘Micho” Sredojevic has reportedly emerged as a favourite to land the Zambian national team job.

The Serbian is one of the several foreign coaches that applied for the Warriors vacant post last month. He is currently unemployed after being sacked by Egyptian giants Zamalek at the start of December.

Zambia who are Zimbabwe’s Group H opponents in the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers have not had a permanent coach since the sacking of Sven Vandenbroeck in February 2019.

According to a Zambian newspaper, Daily Mail, the initial 13-man list was recently trimmed to three with Micho a front runner to be appointed the Chipolopolo mentor.

Other two candidates are former Mozambique coach and Portuguese-born Abel Xavier and Belgian Ivan Jacky Minnaert.

The development casts doubt if Micho will become the next substantive Warriors coach.

Zifa, on the other hand, wants someone who will suit their financial status, and this minimises his chances of getting the job.

Meanwhile, the local football body is expected to announce the substantive coach this month.

Comments

comments