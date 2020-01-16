The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed that some of its property has been attached by the Sheriff of the High Court over a debt to LED Travel and Tours accrued in 2012.

The debt-ridden association says the development has surprised them since the creditor was paid and acknowledged receipt of the payment.

ZIFA is now blaming a third force for interfering and sabotaging its operations.

“The association is gravely concerned about growing acts of interference and sabotage designed to cripple our operations, particularly during periods when we have national teams in camp,” reads a statement posted on the association’s official website.

“This is not the first time that some creditors have targeted the Association’s movable assets and bank accounts when there are national team assignments.”

The Felton Kamambo-led organisation has also revealed that they are working to clear the debt which is now pegged at over US$ 8 million.

“We have been working round the clock to ensure that the debt now amounting to millions of dollars, which was accrued over the past 8 years, is serviced. We sympathise with our creditors, but we are working on a protracted plan to service the debt,” ZIFA added.

