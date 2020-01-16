Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has rubbished social media reports claiming that the country’s football governing body’s president Felton Kamambo is one the run and wanted by police.
An online publication (name withheld) today ran a story in which they claim that Kamambo is a wanted man on allegations on 28 counts of bribery.
The association’s communications department released a statement on their website denying the allegations.
“The Zimbabwe Football Association has learnt with dismay falsehoods being circulated by one discredited social media blogger alleging that our president Felton Kamambo is on the run or has been detained by the police CCU. While we usually ignore such falsehoods, the Association has felt it important to calm nerves on the many multitudes and genuine stakeholders in football by correcting this mischievous statement.
