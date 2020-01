Dynamos have completed the signing of Byron Madzokere from Yadah.

Dembare confirmed the news on Friday afternoon.

The defender joins the Glamour Boys on a two-year deal to become the second player to join the club from Yadah in this pre-season.

The first one was Nkosi Mhlanga whose arrival was confirmed at the end of last month.

Other players that have joined Dynamos are Partson Jaure, goalkeeper Tymon Mvula and Lennox Mutsetse.

