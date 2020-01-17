Former Warriors goalkeeper Energy Murambadoro has returned to the Premier Soccer League, over a decade after his last stint in the domestic league.

The 37-year old will take a coaching role after he retired from playing football at the end of last season, according to H-Metro.

He is the new Chicken Inn goalkeeper’s coach and he is expected to join them anytime for pre-season training.

“Energy (Murambadoro) is joining Chicken Inn as goalkeepers’ coach. They have agreed on the terms and is expected to join them for pre-season anytime,” a source told H-Metro.

“He has done well as a goalkeeper and the guys at Chicken Inn felt he will bring something into their team. He will work with coach Joey Antipas and his technical staff.”

The goalkeeper’s last spell in the Premier Soccer League came in 2008 when he was still a player at CAPS United.

Comments

comments