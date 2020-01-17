A verdict on Herentals’ match fixing allegations will made next when the Premier Soccer League resume work for the 2020 calendar.

The Students are being accused of manipulating the game against Bulawayo Chiefs which saved them from relegation on the last day of the campaign. They have another similar case which is still pending after allegedly “buying” the 3-0 win against Black Rhinos in October.

Chiefs are claiming that an official from the Harare-based club first made overtures to “bribe” coach Thulani Sibanda before turning to the players after the gaffer dismissed their approaches.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of Herentals.

“Once the office opens for the year next week, the outcome of the hearing will be published,” PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele has confirmed to the Chronicle.

