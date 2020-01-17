French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon’s pursuit of Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere continues after they reportedly made another offer to Le Havre for the on-demand hotshot.

Lyon initially made a €7 million bid for the 24-year-old striker, which was rejected instantly by Le Havre as they value him more.

French publication L E’quipe on Friday reported that Lyon made a second bid for Kadewere, this time a €15 million offer.

