French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon’s pursuit of Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere continues after they reportedly made another offer to Le Havre for the on-demand hotshot.

Lyon initially made a €7 million bid for the 24-year-old striker, which was rejected instantly by Le Havre as they value him more.

French publication L E’quipe on Friday reported that Lyon made a second bid for Kadewere, this time a €15 million offer.

Alors que le dossier Karl Toko Ekambi est en passe d'être bouclé, l'OL n'a pas perdu espoir de faire signer également le Havrais Tino Kadewere. Les discussions se poursuivent https://t.co/nA6lWuBqvl pic.twitter.com/MuVeUFLkMz — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) January 17, 2020

