Golden Arrows and Zimbabwe international striker Knox Mutizwa has expressed his desire to score more goals for the Durban-based side and repay the faith put in him by coach Steve Komphela.

The former Highlanders man is Arrows’s top scorer in this ABSA Premiership campaign with 8 strikes but has often been labelled as a striker “who misses easy chances”, a reputation which he wants to get rid of, as per the advise of Komphela.

“Sometimes I do let my self down, because there are certain chances that I’ve missed and when I’m watching them on television I realise that, eish, I should’ve done better and scored those goals,” he said according to South African publication Kick Off.

“I feel the pressure that I’m letting myself down sometimes. I think if you go back and watch those chances you must tell yourself that if I can work well in training, I can do better in the official match.”

“That’s how you pick yourself up and say the next chance I will convert. People forget about missed chances if you score one goal.” he added.

