SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has revealed his desire to guide Matsatsantsa to continental football.

The Zimbabwean coach’s side still have a mathematical chance of winning the ABSA Premiership and currently lie third on the log standings, a position which if they mantain, guarantees them continental football next season.

“Most definitely as a team we would want to go back there again. It is good for the players. It is good for the brand as well. We did well the last time we were there,” Tembo told Kick Off Magazine.

“We reached the final (of the 2017 Confederations Cup). We had teams like TP Mazembe giving us respect because of the performances that we put in there. We want to go back there.”

“It will be very good. We’ve got players to do that. For young players, it will be part of their development as well to go and play in that stage,” added the former Dynamos defender.

Apart from finishing third, the Pretoria-based side can qualify for continental football (Confederations Cup) if they win the Nedbank Cup.

