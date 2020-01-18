Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has thanked the local football fraternity for messages of luck sent to him after he made the switch from Anderlecht to Kas Eupen on Friday.

The 29-year-old moved to Eupen on loan until the end of the season, much to the delight of football fans in the country as evidenced by messages on various forms of social media, something which Musona did not cast a blind eye on.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter, Musona expressed gratitude for the messages and pledged to fight in his new journey.

“Thanks to @kas_eupen for giving me this chance.I will fight every minute on & off the pitch for this beautiful team until the end of season.Glory to God,” wrote Musona.

“Thanks to Evryone who wished & still wishing me luck on joining KAS Eupen. Much love,” he added.

