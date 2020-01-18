Marvelous Nakamba has returned to Aston Villa’s first XI for the game against Brighton this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean midfielder started from the bench in the previous round when his side lost 6-1 to Manchester City. He came on just after the hour mark but could not contribute enough to save his team.

He replaces Douglas Luiz this afternoon as he will partner with Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater in central midfield in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper Pepe Reina will make his club debut after arriving on loan from AC Milan early in the week.

Kick-off is at 5 pm Zimbabwean time and the match will be live on SuperSport TV.

Brighton XI: Ryan; Dunk, Webster, Bernardo, Alzate; Stephens, Trossard, Mooy, Propper; Maupay, Connolly.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Guilbert, Marvelous, Drinkwater, Targett; El Ghazi, Grealish, Trezeguet.

