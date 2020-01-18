Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba is back in the Aston Villa starting eleven and will partner Danny Drinkwater in the middle of the park when the Birmingham-based side meet Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon.

The 25-year-old former Club Brugge man was dropped from the starting line up in last week’s 1-6 mauling by defending champions Manchester City, with coach Dean Smith selecting new acquisition Drinkwater, though the Chelsea loanee had a nightmarish debut.

Here is the Aston Villa starting eleven to face Brighton;

