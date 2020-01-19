Knox Mutizwa returned to the scoresheet on Sunday afternoon after netting the opener in the 1-1 draw at Polokwane City.

The striker headed home in the 8th minute following a well-executed attacking play, but City equalised later in the second half through Mahammed Anas in the 70th minute.

Arrows midfielder Danny Phiri started in the first XI and received a booking while Divine Lunga was on the bench.

Polokwane City fielded George Chigova in goals with Walter Musona and Charlton Mashumba creating part of the attacking line.

Elsewhere, Norman Mapeza’s Chippa Unita managed a 1-1 draw at Bloemfontein Celtic while Kaitano Tembo suffered a defeat as his SuperSport United side lost 2-1 to city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

ABSA Premiership Results:

Bloem Celtic 1-1 Chippa United

Polokwane City 1-1 Golden Arrows

SuperSport United 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

