Zimbabwe international Teenage Hadebe’s Turkish Super Lig outfit Yeni Malatyaspor’s woes continue after they conceded four goals in a loss for the second time in five days.

They were hammered 1-4 by Instabul Basaksehir on Saturday in the league, barely five days after the 0-4 loss to Sivasspor in the Turkish Cup.

Hedebe was in the heart of defence for Malatyaspor and played the entire game.

The 8th-placed side have an uphill task as they seek to overturn the 0-4 loss in the Cup against log leaders Sivasspor this coming Thursday.

