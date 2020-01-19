Reports from France indicate that Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere’s proposed move to French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon is “close” to completion.

The 24-year-old Le Havre striker, who is leading the Ligue 2 goal scoring chart with 18 goals from 20 appearances in an unforgettable season, is at the the centre of a transfer requisition emanating from his form in front of goal and is a target of 4 teams in Europe including Lyon, Southampton, Aston Villa , Galatasaray and Celtic.

It is Lyon in particular however, who have shown more seriousness in the former Harare City man and have so far tabled two offers, the first being a rejected €7 million and then an improved €15 million, which according to reports, will most likely be accepted.

According to French sports publication Paris Normadie, Lyon have already agreed personal terms with the player and representatives from the two sides (Le Havre and Lyon) will meet to finalize the deal in the next few days.

The publication further alleges that Le Havre are not happy with Lyon for negotiating with the player behind their back but that will unlikely hinder any progress in the deal as the Ligue 2 side’s price tag for the striker was met in the offer made by Lyon.

