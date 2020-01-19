Zifa’s Technical Development Committee has confirmed that it has forwarded the final shortlist of candidates for the Warriors coaching post to the main board.

The association is looking for a substantive coach to take over at the national team ahead of the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers which will resume in March.

Brighton Malandule who is the Technical Development Committee’s chairman said to the Sunday Mail: “We sat and deliberated on the applicants for the Warriors job and came up with a shortlist that we have forwarded to the Zifa board.

“I can’t disclose the names at the moment. As you know, it is the mandate of the Zifa board to appoint the national team coach.

“We are aware that the nation is anxious as we have upcoming African Cup of Nations matches against Algeria. The announcement will be made soon.”

According to the publication, Joey Antipas, the only local coach who applied for the Warriors job, is on the shortlist.

Former Highlanders coach Elroy Akbay and Leicester City lnternational Academy coach Alistair Heath, who are both prepared to take a low salary, are also being considered.

