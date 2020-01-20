Warriors striker Tino Kadewere has been shortlisted for the French Ligue 2 Player-of-the-month for December, Soccer24 has learnt.

The 24-year-old in-form striker, who is on the verge on a move to Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon though he is likely to be loaned back to Le Havre according to recent reports, scored two league goals in the month of December, one against Clermont Foot and the other against Chambly.

To win the accolade, Kadewere faces competition from Valenciennes’ Teddy Chevalier and RC Lens’ Florian Sotoca.

Fans will vote online to determine the winner.

