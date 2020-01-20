Tinotenda Kadewere could still be loaned back to Le Havre soon after he signs for Lyon, new reports have emerged.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwean is said to have agreed on personal terms with the Ligue 1 side ahead of an imminent €15m move.

But joining the club this January will depend on the transfer of Moussa Dembele who is wanted by Chelsea, according to ZTN News.

The publication claims Kadewere’s handlers say he might be loaned back to Le Havre for the remaining part of the season should Dembele stay at Lyon.

Le Havre and Lyon representatives are expected to meet on Monday or Tuesday next week to agree on the final details to conclude the transfer.

