Rising Zimbabwean musician Willonair has made a song for Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat.

The track was produced by Oskid and released over the weekend on the player’s official Youtube channel.

Willonair’s song comes just weeks after South African artist Mrivi T dedicated an Amapiano song to Zimbabwean midfielder Willard Katsande.

Here is the song for Khama Billiat:

