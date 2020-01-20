Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed the reason Knowledge Musona refused to join the South African club.
The former Kaizer Chiefs forward was at one point heavily linked with a return to the ABSA Premiership after getting frustrated at Belgian giants Anderlecht due to lack of game time.
The 29-old Zimbabwean, however, decided to stay in Belgium and joined top-flight side Eupen on loan until the end of the season.
Explaining why Musona didn’t join Sundowns after making a desperate attempt to sign him, Mosimane said they could not match the player’s financial demands.
According to Soccer Laduma, he said: “I can confirm to you that we wanted Musona and he decided to go to Aspire (who own Eupen), and we can’t match the Qatar offer, but it is okay.”