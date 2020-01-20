The Warriors will know their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Second Round opponents at a draw ceromony scheduled for Tuesday.

Preview

Zimbabwe is in Pot 3 ahead of the draw after progressing through the preliminary round, beating Somalia 3-2 on aggregate.

The seeding was based on the latest FIFA Rankings released December.

The 40 teams will be put into ten groups of four and will then play home and away to determine the pool winners who will play-off against one of the other nine pool winners for the five spots Fifa has allotted to Caf for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Venue and time

The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Group Stage draw will be held on 21 January at 19:00 CAT, at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

How to watch

The draw will be shown live on FIFA’s Youtube channel.

The pots

Pot 1: Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, Congo DR.

Pot 2: Burkina Faso, South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cabo Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire.

Pot 3: Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Niger, Central African Republic, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau.

Pot 4: Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti.

