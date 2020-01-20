Another weekend of football across the globe flew by and here is how Zimbabwean flag-bearers fared for their respective outfits.

Knowledge Musona returned with a bang and needed just 10 minutes to open his goal scoring account for his new side Belgian side KAS Eupen in their 1-1 league draw with second-placed Charleroi. This was the ‘Smiling Assassin’s first league game this campaign and he reminded many of lethal he can be in front of goal.

Marvelous Nakamba started for English Premier League side Aston Villa in their 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion. The midfielder, who celebrated his 26th birthday yesterday, returned into the Villa starting eleven after starting on the bench in the defeat to Man City last week.

VIctor Kamhuka was named man-of-the-match in Ayeyawady United’s 2-1 win over ISPE FC in the Mynamar League. The big defender started for his side and played the entire game.

Teenage Hadebe started for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-4 defeat to Instabul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig. The former Kaizer Chiefs man played the entire game as well for his side.

