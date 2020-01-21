Willard Katsande’s representative Sean Roberts has expressed his disappointment at fellow agent Michael Ngobeni from M Sport Management who tried to “hijack” contract negotiations with Kaizer Chiefs.

Katsande is in his last six months of his current deal at Amakhosi, and the club is reportedly considering extending his stay.

But confusion arose in the past few days after Ngobeni who doesn’t represent Katsande commented on the player’s Chiefs’ situation.

He was quoted in the media as saying: “My client will take whatever offer Chiefs put on the table. These two [Chiefs and Katsande] have a good, healthy working relationship you know, all is positive.”

Roberts has now responded to Ngobeni’s comments, telling Soccer Laduma that he is surprised by what has happened.

He said: “It is bizarre to see that someone else is saying that Willard is his player, when in fact he is our player.

“I have spoken to Mike about this, who has said that he does not represent Willard and he is my player, so I am very surprised to see that article.

” I do think it is quite unprofessional that this is happening.

“We are still waiting for Chiefs to get back to us regarding Willard’s future.”

