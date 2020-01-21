The senior men’s national soccer, the Warriors, have now learnt their opponents for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers group stage courtesy of the draw held on Tuesday evening.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group G together with the Black Stars of Ghana, neighbors South Africa and Ethopia, a group which some may be tempted to conclude is the ‘group of death’.

On paper, progressing to the last round might seem like an impossible task but realistically speaking, this is perhaps one of, if not the biggest chance the Warriors have had over the years to book a place at the world’s greatest soccer showpiece, provided ZIFA make sound administrative decisions.

As an entry point, the country’s football governing body can kick start dreaming for the football spectacle in two years time by appointing the best aspirant for the vacant Warriors head coach job.

The person chosen by ZIFA for the biggest coaching job in the country will have a lot to say in far as the Warriors’ chances are concerned.

Additionally, the football fathers need to let the incoming coach choose all the players he need, regardless of past scandals. Speculation is rife that there are certain players who were ‘banned’ from being called up for national duty, something which needs to be extinguished for progress’ sake.

Lastly, with all due respect, the Felton Kamambo-led administration ought to organize games better. Scandals like those which marred the chaos-filled Africa Cup of Nations 2019 campaign, in which players threatened to boycott games in protest over unpaid dues, should be avoided.

Players must concentrate on the football alone, not insecurities on when they will be paid, or if they will be paid.

The route to Qatar is now known, over to you ZIFA!

