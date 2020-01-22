The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) believes the draw for the World Cup Qualifiers – 2nd Round presents the country with an easy passage to reach 2022 Qatar.

The Warriors were drawn in the same Group G as neighbours South Africa, Ghana and Ethiopia on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe has never played at the tournament and only came close to qualify in 1993 when they finished second in the final round of the 1994 edition’s qualifiers.

This is our opportunity to qualify for the @FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022 pic.twitter.com/WrGfLGWZsj — Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) (@online_zifa) January 21, 2020

Only the group winner will advance to the final round of qualifying. The team will be paired with one of the other nine pool toppers and clash in a two-legged tie to determine the five sides that will compete in Qatar.

The first round of the group matches will be played in October.

