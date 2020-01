The Premier Soccer League has delivered its judgement on the match-fixing case involving Herentals and Blck Rhinos.

The Students have been found guilty of influencing the outcome of the game, played in October, and according to the PSL verdict, the result has been forfeited.

This means the team’s points on the log have been deducted, leaving them in the relegation zone.

They have also been fined $ZW 300 000.

Herentals, meanwhile, can still launch an appeal against the judgment.

More to follow.

