COSAFA has banned ZIFA from attending its Annual General Meeting to be held this week.

The suspension is due to Zimbabwe’s failure to pay its annual subscriptions to the regional football body, according to a letter sent to the association’s chief executive, Joseph Mamutse by COSAFA Secretary-General Sue Destombes.

The letter reads: “We are advised by the Emergency Committee of COSAFA that as Zimbabwe Football Association is not in good standing due to the non-payment of financial dues to COSAFA, the terms of Article 27.6 which reads:

A Member Association which fails to pay its annual subscription or other financial dues in terms of these Statutes shall lose all rights and privileges in COSAFA, provided that it shall remain bound by these Statutes and the duties and obligations imposed on every Member Association. Such Member Association shall be liable for suspension by the Executive Committee. Such a Member Association shall also be liable for penalties to be imposed by the Executive Committee.

“The Association may not attend any meeting or activity of COSAFA including the Annual General Meeting taking place on 25th January 2020.

“You are therefore duly informed of this decision.”

The ban comes at a time ZIFA President Felton Kamambo and COSAFA boss Philip Chiyangwa are in entangled a legal battle after the former accused the latter of corruption.

Comments

comments