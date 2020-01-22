French Ligue side Olympique Lyon are reportedly on the verge of announcing the signing of Zimbabwe international striker Tinotenda Kadewere from Le Havre for €15 million.

The 24-year-old former Prince Edward School pupil has dominated the French second tier division’s goal scoring chart with 18 goals from 20 appearances and his impressive and consistency in front of goal attracted interest from numerous clubs across Europe.

Lyon seem to have won the race for his signature as they have reportedly agreed personal terms ahead of an imminent move.

According to French publication RMC Sport, the two sides have agreed, so have Lyon and the player in a deal worth €15 million including bonuses.

He will however be loaned back to Le Havre as he is still an integral component of their chances of being promoted to Ligue 1.

