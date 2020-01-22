Milutin “Micho” Sredojević is reportedly on the verge of becoming the Zambia national team coach.

The 50-year old is among the three shortlisted coaches along with former Mozambique coach and Portuguese-born Abel Xavier and Belgian Ivan Jacky Minnaert.

According to reports in Zambia, the gaffer is now likely to confirmed as the new head coach of Chipolopolo anytime soon, and his name has been forwarded to the Ministry of Sports for approval.

The development casts doubt on the possibility of Micho becoming the Warriors coach after he applied for the job.

ZIFA are expected to announce the substantive mentor this month and according to them, they want someone who will suit their financial status, and this minimises the Serbian’s chances of getting the job.

Comments

comments