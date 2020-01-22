Zimbabwe international Knowledge Musona has been named in Belgian publication Les Sport‘s team-of-the-week after his triumphant return to league football over the weekend.

The Warriors skipper needed just 10 minutes to find the back of the net for his new side KAS Eupen, equalizing for them in the 1-1 stalemate with Charleroi.

Thereupon, he found himself in the publication’s outstanding eleven for Belgian league’s match day 22.

The club took to their website to announce the accolade.

"The Belgian sports press highlighted the good performance of some KAS players in the Monday editions. For the daily newspaper La DH Les Sports, goal scorer Knowledge Musona was the best player on the pitch in the game against SC Charleroi (1-1) with a mark of 7.5 and was voted into the team of the week ("Le Onze du Week-End") selected. The Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws made the new attacker of KAS Eupen a "Man van de Match."

