ZImbabwe international and Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova has a made a bold declaration in regards to the much anticipated ‘Limpopo Derby’ between the Warriors and South Africa, saying he is hopping they (Zimbabwe) win both legs.

The Warriors were drawn in Group G in the World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers group stage together with Bafana Bafana, Ghana and Ethopia and the big former Dynamos goalkeeper pin-pointed the two-legged affair with South Africa in particular, as a target for six points.

“It is big for both countries you know. We have not played South Africa in a long time and we have not got them in any group stage so now finally we have them,” Chigova told South African publication Far Post.

“We have so many players who play in the Absa Premiership and I am sure we will be facing a lot of players from South Africa who play in this league so it will be an exciting game and we are hoping to get 6 points from Bafana Bafana,” he added.

