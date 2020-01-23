Knox Mutizwa has expressed his willingness to emulate his fellow countryman Knowledge Musona who left a big impression during his time at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Golden Arrows striker who has so far scored nine goals this season is chasing down current top scorer Gabadinho Mhango for the Golden Boot award.

Speaking to KickOff.com, Mutizwa said: “I think Knowledge Musona played quite a good role at Kaizer Chiefs and scored some important goals so everyone in Zimbabwe wanted to come to South Africa because of Musona.”

Musona, 29, who recently chose to sign for KAS Eupen over Mamelodi Sundowns, scored 40 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi.

Mutizwa, on the other hand, falls short with 32 goals in 99 appearances for Arrows in all competitions.

“One day I will play also for Kaizer Chiefs, I will do what he did,” Mutizwa the striker added.

“I’m okay here at Arrows but obviously every player wants to play for a big team. Right now I’m comfortable at Arrows, everything is going well, but in future…”

