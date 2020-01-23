Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa has reveled that fellow Zimbabwean striker Knowledge Musona’s exploits at Kaizer Chiefs inspired him to play for the Soweto giants one day.

Mutizwa, who has scored 9 goals in the current ABSA Premiership campaign, recalls how Musona’s tenure at Amakhosi, in which he scored 40 goals in 88 appearances, was a push factor for many players to cross the Limpopo.

“I think Knowledge Musona played quite a good role at Kaizer Chiefs and scored some important goals so everyone in Zimbabwe wanted to come to South Africa because of Musona,” Mutizwa said according to Kick Off Magazine.

“I don’t think he scored as many goals as I did right now, I don’t know maybe, I’ll check out and see, but I don’t think I’m too far. One day I will play also for Kaizer Chiefs, I will do what he did,” Mutizwa said.

“I’m okay here at Arrows but obviously every player wants to play for a big team. Right now I’m comfortable at Arrows, everything is going well, but in future,” he explained.

