Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi received his first red card at French top-flight club Stade de Reims on Wednesday.

The 23-year old was expelled in the 73rd of the 3-0 defeat to PSG in the French League Cup semi-finals.

Munetsi fouled Marco Verratti from behind as he pursued to regain the possession. He received a straight red card for the challenge.

Here is the video of the incident.

MUNETSI SAW RED AGAINST PSG Warriors🇿🇼 Industrious Midfielder Nyasha Munetsi's Good Start For #StadeDeReims Against #PSG Ended Prematurely After Receiving A Straight Red Card In The 73rd Minutes As They Suffer A 0-3 Loss In The #FA🇲🇫 Cup Semi-Finals On Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/jBLDwvyU0h — Soca263 (@Soca263) January 23, 2020

Comments

comments