Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi received his first red card at French top-flight club Stade de Reims on Wednesday.

The 23-year old was expelled in the 73rd of the 3-0 defeat to PSG in the French League Cup semi-finals.

Munetsi fouled Marco Verratti from behind as he pursued to regain the possession. He received a straight red card for the challenge.

Here is the video of the incident.

