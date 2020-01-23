The Zimbabwe Football Association has given an update in regards to the much awaited senior men’s national soccer team coach.

The Warriors head coach job has been vacant since Sunday Chidzwambwa resigned after the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

ZIFA’s communications officer Xolisani Gwesela released a media statement on the association’s website on Thursday informing the nation of progress in the selection process.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association ( ZIFA) wishes to advise the nation that the appointment of the senior men’s national team coach is work in progress and will be concluded soon.

As the football mother body, we are fully conscious of the upcoming Warriors fixtures and the Executive Committee will meet Wednesday next week to conclude the matter.

ZIFA is aware of the anxiety among all our stakeholders but would like to assure everyone that the appointment will be done as soon as possible.

Zifa is prepared for all national team commitments and all hands are on deck to ensure all national team assignments this year will run smoothly.

In line with our 2020 theme we have started in earnest with the Under 17 and Under 20 girls teams in camp to show our seriousness in ensuring “football do the talking”

We wish the Young Mighty Warriors (U -17 Women) all the best in their World Cup qualifier against Botswana at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

We appeal to all football fans in and around the host city to come in their numbers to support our national team.

The match is free of charge so please lets give the girl child the necessary support at Emagumeni (Barbourfields stadium)

ZIFA would like to assure all stakeholders that all challenges currently disrupting normalcy at the mother body are being resolved. When all is settled, football in Zimbabwe is in its best moment to flourish,” read the statement.

