Football stars have failed to make it on the Annual National Sports Awards 2019 final shortlist.

Organizers of the awards released the nominees list for al categories, which does not include a single football player.

The ceremony to award the winners will be held at Manna Resorts this coming Wednesday.

Here are the nominees for the respective categories;

Sportswoman of the Year Rutendo Nyahora (Athletics), Regina Jonga (Body-building), Laurelle Brown (Triathlon). Sportsman of the Year Chengetayi Mapaya (Athletics), Benjamin Lock (Tennis), Themba Gorimbo (Mixed Martial Arts). Sportswoman of the Year with a disability Margaret Bangajena (Wheelchair Racing), Kalyn Chikara (Golf — Special Olympics), Morine Mavhunga (Para-Badminton). Sportsman of the Year with a disability Shepard Patrick (Athletics — Special Olympics), Derreck Chifamba (golf — Special Olympics), Tungamirai Mudyanadzo (golf — Special Olympics). Team of the Year Netball Senior Team (The Gems — Netball), Dadirai Jack and Hallel Guri (Bocce — Special Olympics), Cricket Senior Women’’s Team (The Lady Chevrons — Cricket). Coach of the Year Lloyd Makunde (Netball), Pamela Fulton (Triathlon), Owen Makuruwa (Athletics – Special Olympics). Technical Official of the Year Sarah Benett (Hockey), Patrick Mukondiwa (Boxing), Langton Rusere (Cricket).

