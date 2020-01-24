Sportswoman of the Year
Rutendo Nyahora (Athletics), Regina Jonga (Body-building), Laurelle Brown (Triathlon).
Sportsman of the Year
Chengetayi Mapaya (Athletics), Benjamin Lock (Tennis), Themba Gorimbo (Mixed Martial Arts).
Sportswoman of the Year with a disability
Margaret Bangajena (Wheelchair Racing), Kalyn Chikara (Golf — Special Olympics), Morine Mavhunga (Para-Badminton).
Sportsman of the Year with a disability
Shepard Patrick (Athletics — Special Olympics), Derreck Chifamba (golf — Special Olympics), Tungamirai Mudyanadzo (golf — Special Olympics).
Team of the Year
Netball Senior Team (The Gems — Netball), Dadirai Jack and Hallel Guri (Bocce — Special Olympics), Cricket Senior Women’’s Team (The Lady Chevrons — Cricket).
Coach of the Year
Lloyd Makunde (Netball), Pamela Fulton (Triathlon), Owen Makuruwa (Athletics – Special Olympics).
Technical Official of the Year
Sarah Benett (Hockey), Patrick Mukondiwa (Boxing), Langton Rusere (Cricket).