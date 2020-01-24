Herentals will launch an appeal today against the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary judgement on the match-fixing case involving the club.

The Students were found guilty of manipulating the outcome of their 3-0 win over Black Rhinos in October last year.

The result was forfeited, leaving the side with no enough points to avoid the relegation.

Herentals was also fined ZW 300 000 while team manager Oliver Chirenga who “masterminded” the plan was handed a 10-year ban from all football activities and also fined $20 000.

The club’s secretary-general Fainos Madhumbu has confirmed to Herald that they are appealing the judgement.

“We are appealing to Zifa this afternoon. This judgment is worrisome and it looks like the judgment is based on assumptions because there was no evidence presented by complainant. In all fairness, this vindictive judgment has to be overturned,” said Madhumbu.

Comments

comments