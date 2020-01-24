Romelu Lukaku believes his departure at Manchester United at the end of last season was a right decision since he needed to find a new challenge.

The Belgian striker moved to Inter Milan for £74m in August after spending two years at Old Trafford where he scored 42 goals, but his performances dropped during his final season.

The 26-year old has been in superb form at the Serie A giants, scoring 18 goals to help the club launch a challenge for the Serie A title.

Speaking in an interview on Sky Sports, he said: “I think I had to re-find myself.

“Last year was difficult for me on the professional side because stuff was not going how I wanted and I was not performing as well… and I just came to the conclusion that it was time for me to change environment.

“I made my decision around March, and I went to the manager’s office (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) and I told him it was time for me to find something else.

“I think I made the right decision and I think Manchester United now have made space for the younger players to come through so I think it was a bit of a win-win situation for both of us,” he added.

