Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi has posted a picture with PSG star Marco Verratti following a red card incident in their French League Cup match on Wednesday.

The 23-year old Zimbabwean received a straight red card after he made a dangerous tackle on Veratti from behind in the 73rd minute of the game.

Reims failed to recover and lost the semifinal clash 3-0.

Posting on Twitter, Munetsi reflected on the game’s result and attached a picture with the Italian midfielder.

He said: “Not the result we would have wanted in midweek, we get an opportunity to go again vs Metz. #Footballunites with Marco Verratti.”

Not the result we would have wanted in midweek, we get an opportunity to go again vs Metz.#Footballunites with Marco Verratti.@KeySportsMGMT @StadeDeReims pic.twitter.com/8UDu86808r — Marshall Nyasha Munetsi (@MarshallMunetsi) January 24, 2020

