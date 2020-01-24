Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi has posted a picture with PSG star Marco Verratti following a red card incident in their French League Cup match on Wednesday.

The 23-year old Zimbabwean received a straight red card after he made a dangerous tackle on Veratti from behind in the 73rd minute of the game.

Reims failed to recover and lost the semifinal clash 3-0.

Posting on Twitter, Munetsi reflected on the game’s result and attached a picture with the Italian midfielder.

He said: “Not the result we would have wanted in midweek, we get an opportunity to go again vs Metz. #Footballunites with Marco Verratti.”

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Munetsi pays school fees for 30 more underprivileged children
  2. Munetsi comments on first days in France
  3. Munetsi red card cost us: Pirates coach
  4. Munetsi still with Orlando Pirates