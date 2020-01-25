Chicken Inn have announced the departure of three players.

The Gamecocks parted ways with Joe Nyabinde and old horses Ben Nyahunzvi and Simon Munawa.

The club confirmed the news on social media on Friday, saying: “End of an era for Ben Nyahunzi, Joe Nyabinde and Simon Munawa as they part ways with the Gamecocks.”

The confirmed arrivals so far include Clive Dzingai, McClive Phiri, Ian Nekati and Paddington Nyamakura.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn are scheduled to travel to Malawi next month for an invitational four-team tournament.

The other three teams that will take part in the competition are Malawian sides BE Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets, and UD Songo of Mozambique.

