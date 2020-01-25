Hendrik Pieter de Jong’s tenure as the FC Platinum coach started with a 1-0 loss against Al Hilal of Sudan in a Champions League – Group B game played at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The Dutchman’s appointment was confirmed just before the team’s 1-1 home draw with Al Ahly two weeks ago.

His first game in charge, however, didn’t bring the best result as the Platinum Boys conceded just six minutes to fulltime.

The visitors scored the solitary goal through Mohamed Musa Eldai.

The result sees FC Platinum’s chances of progressing to the knockout stage completely faded while the Sudanese club leaps into first position with nine points.

The Zimbabwe champions’ final Group B match will an away game to Etoile Du Sahel of Tunisia on February 1.

