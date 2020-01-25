Zifa President Felton Kamambo is said to have been embarrassed at the COSAFA Annual General Meeting after he was denied entry into the venue.

The local football body was informed early in the week that its delegation was not invited to attend the AGM currently underway in South Africa. The suspension is due to Zimbabwe’s failure to pay its annual subscriptions to the regional football body.

According to sports journalist Mike Madoda, Kamambo and Philemon Machana were turned away at the venue.

“COSAFA AGM underway, but Felton Kamambo and Philemon Machana left with egg on their face as the ZIFA delegation is turned away at the entrance. The turf war between COSAFA president Phillip Chiyangwa and ZIFA continues,” Madoda said on Twitter.

Kamambo and Cosafa boss Philip Chiyangwa have had a frosty relationship in the past months after the former accused the latter of corruption during his time in office as the Zifa president.

