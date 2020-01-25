Kaitano Tembo believes the Warriors stand a good chance to advance to the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group G along with Ethiopia, neighbours South Africa and heavy weights Ghana.

Though the pool favourites seem to be Ghana and South Africa, Tembo thinks the Warriors have an opportunity of topping the group and progress to the next round.

Speaking to the Herald, the gaffer said: ‘‘Well, I think we are in a relatively good group which I feel with good preparations we have an opportunity to do well in this group.

“Ghana, they have been one of the powerhouses of African football in the past but they haven’t been convincing and consistent in their previous matches going back to the previous AFCON tournament.

“They have just appointed a new coach which means their camp is not yet settled. We can definitely take our chances and take them on because we have quality players and having Knowledge Musona playing regularly is a huge boost for the Warriors.”

Tembo also explained why the fixture against South Africa will be an interesting affair.

‘‘Bafana Bafana — this is probably the biggest fixture in this group because we are neighbours and there is some rivalry between us.

‘‘The players from both teams have played with and against each other and they know each other very well so this is going to be an exciting and very interesting fixture,” he said.

The SuperSport United coach put Ethiopia as the underdog in the group since the East Africans are trying to find their feet on international stage.

‘‘Ethiopia — they have improved as a team and cannot be taken lightly. They are very difficult to beat at home,” he said.

“Overview, we have a very good team with some good individual players that are capable to beat anybody on a good day.

‘‘But, for us to do well, we will need good preparations and make sure that we win our home matches because all the three teams are beatable.’’

The first round of the group stage will be played in October.

