Highlanders CEO Nhlanhla Dube has revealed why striker Prince Dube failed to complete a move to China.

The 22-year spent three weeks undergoing trails at a second division club, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic and is said to have impressed during the assessment.

But according to the CEO, Dube will stay at Highlanders for at least until June as Shaanxi couldn’t free up some space in their foreign quota.

“Officially he is not being taken on now, the way they would have wanted was to fill a slot for another player because they had exhausted their foreign player quota, they did not sign him for the reason that the gap they were looking to exploit did not materialise,’’ Nhlanhla Dube told Sunday News.

The Highlanders boss also revealed that the talks with Shaanxi never kicked off.

He added: “We never got to a negotiating stage, you only negotiate if you are signing the player.”

Prince Dube, meanwhile, is back in Zimbabwe and is expected to start training with the Bosso team this week after getting some days off.

Comments

comments